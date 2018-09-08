Posted on by

Friday Night Lights – Week 3

,

A group of young Indians fans is prepared for the weather on Friday. Although showeres were in all around the area, Piqua’s game against Meadowdale was relatively rain-free.

A group of young Indians fans is prepared for the weather on Friday. Although showeres were in all around the area, Piqua’s game against Meadowdale was relatively rain-free.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua’s feature twirler performs during Friday’s pre-game.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The Piqua Indians cheerleaders lead the football team on to the field at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on Friday.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Coron Coleman, 25, beats a Lions player to a loose ball.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua Athletic Trainers katie Smith, left, and Erin Schmerge were recognized during the game for the life-saving efforts last year when a student athlete collapsed. The pair used an AED to revive the victim.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua’s student section was ready for a luau on Friday.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

A 180 degree view from the south endzone at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field during Friday’s game between the Piqua Indians and Meadowdale Lions.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Everyone goes airborne as Piqua quarterback Micah Karn, 11, looks to avoid a Lions tackler while Jerrell Lewis, 8, lays a block on the defender.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

A group of young Indians fans is prepared for the weather on Friday. Although showeres were in all around the area, Piqua’s game against Meadowdale was relatively rain-free.

Piqua’s feature twirler performs during Friday’s pre-game.

The Piqua Indians cheerleaders lead the football team on to the field at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on Friday.

Coron Coleman, 25, beats a Lions player to a loose ball.

Piqua Athletic Trainers katie Smith, left, and Erin Schmerge were recognized during the game for the life-saving efforts last year when a student athlete collapsed. The pair used an AED to revive the victim.

Piqua’s student section was ready for a luau on Friday.

A 180 degree view from the south endzone at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field during Friday’s game between the Piqua Indians and Meadowdale Lions.

Everyone goes airborne as Piqua quarterback Micah Karn, 11, looks to avoid a Lions tackler while Jerrell Lewis, 8, lays a block on the defender.

A group of young Indians fans is prepared for the weather on Friday. Although showeres were in all around the area, Piqua’s game against Meadowdale was relatively rain-free.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_FNL1-1.jpgA group of young Indians fans is prepared for the weather on Friday. Although showeres were in all around the area, Piqua’s game against Meadowdale was relatively rain-free. Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua’s feature twirler performs during Friday’s pre-game.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_FNL2-1.jpgPiqua’s feature twirler performs during Friday’s pre-game. Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The Piqua Indians cheerleaders lead the football team on to the field at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on Friday.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_FNL3-1.jpgThe Piqua Indians cheerleaders lead the football team on to the field at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field on Friday. Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Coron Coleman, 25, beats a Lions player to a loose ball.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_FNL4-1.jpgCoron Coleman, 25, beats a Lions player to a loose ball. Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua Athletic Trainers katie Smith, left, and Erin Schmerge were recognized during the game for the life-saving efforts last year when a student athlete collapsed. The pair used an AED to revive the victim.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_FNL5-1.jpgPiqua Athletic Trainers katie Smith, left, and Erin Schmerge were recognized during the game for the life-saving efforts last year when a student athlete collapsed. The pair used an AED to revive the victim. Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Piqua’s student section was ready for a luau on Friday.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_FNL6-1.jpgPiqua’s student section was ready for a luau on Friday. Mike Ullery | Daily Call

A 180 degree view from the south endzone at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field during Friday’s game between the Piqua Indians and Meadowdale Lions.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_FNL7-1.jpgA 180 degree view from the south endzone at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field during Friday’s game between the Piqua Indians and Meadowdale Lions. Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Everyone goes airborne as Piqua quarterback Micah Karn, 11, looks to avoid a Lions tackler while Jerrell Lewis, 8, lays a block on the defender.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_090718mju_fb_phs_11.jpgEveryone goes airborne as Piqua quarterback Micah Karn, 11, looks to avoid a Lions tackler while Jerrell Lewis, 8, lays a block on the defender. Mike Ullery | Daily Call