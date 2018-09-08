Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Sept. 1

SUSPICIOUS: While on patrol, a deputy stopped at Speedway on W. Market Street, Troy. While at the location the deputy observed a van running at one of the pumps with a driver and passenger asleep inside. Upon making contact and checking their welfare an odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle. Upon a search of the vehicle other items were located which lead to the arrest of two male subjects. The vehicle was also found to have been stolen out of Michigan.

DRUG POSSESSION: A deputy made a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a marked lanes violation in the 2000 block of State Route 718, Troy. Drugs were seized from the vehicle, case is pending further investigation.

Sept. 3

OVI: A deputy stopped the listed vehicle for a moving violation at N. Piqua Lockington Road, Piqua. After further investigation the driver identified as Jerry A. Keister was found to be under the influence of alcohol and was taken into custody for OVI.

DOGS AT LARGE: A deputy responded to the 10000 block of Piqua-Lockington Rd. reference an animal complaint. The owner of the dog was warned for animals running at large.

DRUG POSSESSION: A traffic stop was conducted in the 100 block of Ash St., Troy, on the listed vehicle and the driver identified as, Fedoshia Cole. She was found to have a suspended drivers license. The BMV requested the plates be confiscated so they were removed from the vehicle and it was towed. During the search incident to arrest a small bag with suspected cocaine was located in a pink purse. Also a set of digital scales and ID cards for Fedoshia Cole. The scales and suspected cocaine were collected then placed in an evidence locker. The white powder will be sent to the Miami Valley Crime Lab for identification.

SHOTS FIRED: A deputy was dispatched to a residence in the 4200 block of Ross Road, Bethel Twp., on a shots fired complaint.

Sept. 4

THEFT: A resident reported someone entered the warehouse of Earhart Petroleum over the weekend and committed a theft offense. The suspect stole an antique gas sign and tampered with other property in the building.

MENACING: A deputy responded to a menacing complaint in the 700 block of Westwood Drive in Concord Township. The complainant advised after using home advisor for plumbing work, he gave a negative review in regards to the company that was selected to do the job. A few days later he received a phone call from the business owner stating to take the review down or he would damage his vehicles and break the windows on his house. The complainant did not wish to pursue charges, but wanted the company and caller contacted and warned for their actions. The other party was later contacted and advised not to contact the complainant or return to the residence again.

Sept. 5

SEX OFFENSE: A deputy responded to the listed 3000 block of Walnut Grove Road, Elizabeth Twp. in reference to an adult age male sending nude pictures to an 11 year old female via Instagram.

THEFT: A report of theft was reported in the 100 block of N. Walnut Street, Fletcher.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Home damage was reported in the 400 block of Essex Drive, Monroe Twp.

Sept. 6

CAR ISSUE: A resident advised his vehicle had been towed to Jim’s Towing due to a crash in Troy on Aug. 31. His vehicle was released from Jim’s Towing at the request of Ohio Automobile Insurance. An unknown company removed his vehicle from Jim’s Towing and it is now in transition for disposal. Ohio Automobile Insurance is not the owner’s insurance company. He has American Select Insurance. The owner did not give anyone permission to remove his vehicle. Ohio Automobile Insurance supposedly took control over the vehicle without consent from American Select Insurance and the vehicle owner.

STOLEN MOTORCYCLE: A resident reported that a motorcycle was stolen from the Farrington Road and N. County Road 25-A on Sept. 3. Motorcycle will be entered into leads and case is pending

Sept. 7

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the 200 block of West Main Street, Fletcher, in reference to a criminal damaging complaint. After further investigation, a deputy observed two sets of footprints that left markings in white paint throughout the scene. This case is pending further investigation.

Sept. 8

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the 8000 block of E. State Route 55, Casstown, on the report of an animal abuse complaint. Information will be forwarded to the Humane Society for further investigation.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy was dispatched to the 300 block of Ludlow Street, Laura, in reference to an animal complaint. After further investigation the owner of the dog was cited for failing to register the dog. While at the residence, officers requested a detective to be contacted in regards to a possible sex offense.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Incarceration Facility on a report of a fight that occurred between two

inmates. Both inmates were charged with disorderly conduct.