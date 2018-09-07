Police seek help identifying subject

MIAMI COUNTY — Piqua police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a subject possibly involved in a theft at the Piqua Walmart on Thursday.

Piqua Chief of Police Bruce Jamison released an image of the subject, who is believed to be from the Dayton area, on Thursday night.

The Piqua Police Department is seeking information on a group of people who may have been involved in an organized theft from Walmart on Thursday and who may have been working with theft suspect Darien S. Anderson, 36, of Dayton. They may have been using a red Chevy truck at the time of the incident.

Anderson was arrested by Piqua police shortly after he reportedly stole a small refrigerator from Walmart in Piqua on Thursday at around 1 p.m. Anderson fled the scene on foot, but was apprehended at Planet Fitness. He was charged with one count of theft and also found to have an arrest warrant out of Montgomery County.

Anderson was both arraigned and sentenced for one count of first-degree misdemeanor theft on Friday morning in Miami County Municipal Court. Anderson was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fine, according to court records.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Piqua police through Miami County 9-1-1 or anonymously via the Crime Stoppers Line at 937-615-TIPS (8477).

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court:

• Nickolas A. Achor, 21, of Bradford, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Amanda Beaver, 37, of Ansonia, received a fine and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Keith O. Day, 54, of Dayton, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Matthew T. Dunlap, 19, of Troy, received 20 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor complicity.

• Deborah A. Eastridge, 55, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor inducing panic.

• Phillip E. Fetters, 30, of Greenville, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Lauren Franer, 20, of West Milton, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs.

• Spencer R. Goodrich, 25, of Troy, received 90 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine.

• Ginger R. Griffin, 35, of Tipp City, received one year of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for fifth-degree felony possession of drugs.

• Kaleb A. Jenkins, 24, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor assault.

• Megan R. Jess, 32, of Troy, received 60 days in jail and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor theft, amended down from fifth-degree felony theft.

• Jacob J. Leet, 26, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Sean D. Neikirk, 36, received 30 days in jail and a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault, and 90 days in jail for a separate charge of first-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle, amended down from fourth-degree felony unauthorized use of a vehicle.

• Stephanie A. Simpson, 33, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

• Dustin R. Sparkman, 28, of Miamisburg, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft.

• Anthony D. Taylor, 22, of Piqua, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor forgery, amended down from fifth-degree felony forgery.

• Sharon K. Thacker, 58, of Troy, received two years of probation, a fine, and suspended jail time for two counts of first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

