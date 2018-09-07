Unity gets United

Provided photo
Unity National Bank employees, along with United Way of Miami County Director Sean Ford, recently participated in this year’s Unity Triple Crown Horse Races for a 2018 United Way fundraising event. In addition to being a 100 Percent Fair Share and Pacesetter company, Unity National Bank holds additional fundraisers for the United Way.
