Judge to review confidential documents in rape case

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Gee made a decision on Friday morning to review documents being sought by the defense of Henry A. Lucas Jr., a Troy man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl last year.

The state filed a motion on Aug. 15, on behalf of the Miami County Children’s Services Board to quash a subpoena to provide records in reference to the victim in this case. The Miami County Children’s Services Board argued that all investigatory records and documents of the board are confidential and not subject to disclosure.

During a court hearing on Friday morning, Lucas’ attorney Kevin Lennen stated he was seeking the documents to uncover possible exculpatory evidence.

A representative from the Miami County Children’s Services Board said Lennen’s references to the possible evidence were hearsay and asked Gee to conduct an in-camera inspection of the agency’s records if necessary to determine the relevance of the records.

Gee ordered an in-camera review of the documents being sought, after which a decision is expected to be made on whether or not the documents will be turned over to the defense.

Lucas, 53, is facing one count of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

Last July, Lucas posted 10 percent of his $100,000 bond following his arraignment on a grand jury indictment on the two charges. Lucas entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

Lucas was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors, the victim, and the victim’s family.

According to reports, Lucas allegedly pinned a 15-year-old female victim against the wall and shoved his hand down the victim’s pants, sexually assaulted her by hand, and then left the home in Troy. The victim stated she didn’t tell an adult until two months later. The alleged assault occurred in March 2017.

State seeks to quash subpoena

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

