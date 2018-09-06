Piqua PD asks public help in ID’ing suspect

PIQUA — Piqua police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the theft of items from the Piqua Walmart on September 6, 2018.

Chief Bruce Jamison released the attached image of a man, believed to be from the Dayton area, who may have been working with a Darien Anderson, 36, of Dayton. Anderson was arrested by Piqua police shortly after he allegedly stole a small refrigerator from Walmart, then fled on foot when spotted.

The pair may have been using a red Chevy truck at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Piqua police through Miami County 911 or leave a tip at Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.