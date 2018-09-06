Edison State to open Preble County campus

EATON – Edison State Community College is pleased to announce yet another campus location set to open in Eaton. The announcement comes on the heels of the Troy campus expansion announced earlier this year.

Edison State Community College is partnering with the Preble County Youth Foundation (PCYF) to bring accessible and affordable higher education to the region.

“We’re excited to partner with the Preble County Youth Foundation to provide high-quality college programs and services to communities in Preble County,” said Edison State President Dr. Doreen Larson.

“The Preble County Youth Foundation has developed an amazing community campus that includes the Preble County YMCA, a Kettering Healthcare and MedFlight facility, and a college learning center.”

The campus location presents the opportunity for credit and non-credit programs, including College Credit Plus coursework, degree and certificate courses in agriculture, agribusiness and ag education, transfer pathways to both in- and out-of-state four-year institutions, expanded articulation agreements with Miami Valley Career Technology Center, and support to regional businesses with response workforce training and apprenticeship opportunities.

“The demonstrated success of Edison State in developing and delivering Agriculture degrees and community programming along with our unsurpassed success in workforce partnerships creates a perfect scenario for us to fuel the educational and economic progress of the county,” President Larson added.

Edison State currently offers College Credit Plus courses to students at National Trail and Preble Shawnee high schools in Preble County.

“We also want to build upon our success in offering family-friendly College Credit Plus services currently found at National Trail and Preble Shawnee to include all school systems in the county,” President Larson said.

The college is looking to begin offering courses and training as early as late fall 2018 or spring 2019 semester.

“We are in the process of connecting the Eaton Learning Center to the Edison State service systems along with other logistics needed to open the site for business.”

According to Chad Beanblossom, who has recently been promoted to vice president of Regional Campuses – leading Darke County, Preble County, and Troy campuses — the Edison State Campus at Darke County has historically drawn students from Preble County.

“Edison State has a strong history of serving rural communities, and we look forward to developing partnerships in Preble County that will last for years,” Beanblossom said.

Students services at the Campus at Preble County will mirror those found at all Edison State campuses.

“The Preble County Youth Foundation Board, its Executive Committee, Community, Educational Leaders, County and City leaders, and myself could not be more excited about the arrival of Edison State,” said Bill Dues, president of PCYF. “They bring an excitement, professionalism, and understanding of our community that we believe will bring educational success to our citizens and accomplishment of its mission statement for Edison State.

“PCYF has wanted to make Preble County a better place for its youth and families. Edison State as our partner will make that happen.”