County considers technology purchases

MIAMI COUNTY — In advance of Microsoft discontinuing the Windows 7 operating system, the county is looking at purchasing hundreds of new computers.

According to Miami County’s IT Director Matt Watkins, Microsoft will discontinue support for Windows 7 on Jan. 14, 2020. After that, technical assistance and automatic security updates will no longer be made available for the Windows 7, making those computers that use it more vulnerable to viruses and other security risks.

Watkins told the Miami County Commissioners during their work session Wednesday that those systems are about $800 apiece and there are a minimum of 279 systems, but as many as 350, in need of replacement in the next year.

“We can probably save a lot of money if we were to buy in bulk,” he said.

Watkins said the courts recently replaced 28 systems at once, which reduced the price per unit by about $100. Watkins said the department will be investigating price points. He added that the county makes most computer purchases through state term contract.

“Seven was pretty solid, I mean it worked really well. Windows 8.1 was such a disappointment that nobody wanted to think about using it, that’s what made them scared of Windows 10. Windows 10 is probably one of the most solid operating systems,” Watkins said.

More than 270 systems need replacing

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

