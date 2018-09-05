Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle non-injury traffic accident in the area of West Ash and North Downing streets on Aug. 31 at approximately 7:45 a.m. A citation was issued.

There was a two-vehicle crash with minor damage and no injuries in the area of West Water and North College streets on Aug. 31 at 2:55 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

An accident was reported on the 700 block of Leonard Street on Aug. 31 at approximately 4:15 p.m.

There was a two-vehicle accident with minor damage and no reported injuries in the area of Park Avenue and North Sunset Drive on Aug. 31 at approximately 6 p.m. The involved parties agreed to sign an accident waiver.

BURGLARY: The caller’s garage was broken into and items were missing on the 800 block of West Water Street sometime between Aug. 30-31. There was no forced entry.

A subject reported that a game console was stolen on the 600 block of South Main Street sometime on Aug. 31 between 10:30 a.m. and 1:10 p.m.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A subject reported damage done to his vehicle on the 1200 block of South Roosevelt Avenue on Aug. 31 at 9:35 a.m.

FOUND: A bicycle was found in the area of Gordon and Young streets on Aug. 31 at 11:50 a.m. It was placed into police property.

MENACING: A female subject alleged another female subject had made threats to harm her on the 200 block of Second Street on Aug. 31 at approximately 12:40 p.m. The suspect female was located and warned for menacing.

DRUG OFFENSE: A female subject reportedly overdosed in a vehicle on the 1700 block of Edge Street on Aug. 31 at approximately 5 p.m. Drug paraphernalia was found in the female’s possession. The female was transported to UVMC and charged. Linda L. Lane, 58, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with this incident.

ASSAULT: A male subject reported on Aug. 31 that his juvenile daughter was assaulted by a juvenile female at Mote Park on Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. This investigation is pending. A female juvenile, 14, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant advised he could hear noises outside of his residence like someone was trying to open a window on the 900 block of Sheridan Street on Sept. 1 at 4:35 a.m. Officers checked the perimeter of the house and were unable to locate anyone or anything disturbed.

Police responded to a call referencing a subject being on a roof at a residence in the area of Leonard Street and Hemm Road on Sept. 1 at 5:55 a.m. The area was searched, and no subject could be located. A open door to a residence was found in the area, and the residence was checked with the owner present. No issues were found.