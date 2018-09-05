You’re Invited

Church to host Rally Day

SIDNEY — Redeemer Lutheran Church will kick off the fall quarter of Sunday School with a Rally Day celebration on Sept. 9. The children’s lessons this quarter will be a structured study of the Old Testament from Joseph to the Exodus. The celebration during Sunday School will include a balloon launch, followed by a carry-in picnic. The balloons will each carry a Gospel message written by the students or teachers.

Sunday School occurs at 10:30 a.m., following worship at 9 a.m. Redeemer Lutheran Church is located at 300 West Mason Road, Sidney, at the intersection with North County Road 25A. For more information, please call (937) 492-2461. All are welcome.

Rosh Hashanah services planned

PIQUA — Congregation Anshe Emeth, in Piqua, will be observing the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Rosh Hashanah services will be held on Sunday evening, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m., and Monday morning, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m.

The Kol Nidre service will be on Tuesday evening, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m.

Yom Kippur services will be held Wednesday morning, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. with Yizkor and afternoon services beginning at 4:30 p.m.

All services will be conducted by rabbinic intern Rob Gleisser at the synagogue located at 320 Caldwell St. in Piqua. Please call 937-726- 2116 with questions. Leave a message, if necessary, and someone will return your call.

Adult study on Founding Fathers and their faith

PIQUA — Starting Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, located at 325 W. Ash St., will hold an adult study group on Tuesday evenings to study the religious beliefs of America’s best-known Founding Fathers. The Founding Fathers that they will focus on will include John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, Patrick Henry, and George Washington.

This class is open to the public. The class will take place on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. for eight weeks, including an overview, a week for each Founding Father, and a wrap up at the end.

Class discussions will last approximately 90 minutes and will be led by Ken Grimes.

The class will look at how the Founding Fathers’ religious beliefs were as diverse as their political opinions. The study group will also look at the importance of religion in early American history.

The study group will be based upon “The Faith of Our Fathers: What Americas Founders Really Believed” by Alf J. Mapp, Jr.

For questions, please contact Westminster Presbyterian Church at 937-773-0564

Grace UMC to host simulcast

PIQUA — Best-selling author and Bible teacher Beth Moore will simulcast her September Living Proof Live event at Grace United Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua, on Saturday, Sept. 15, along with worship pastor and Dove Award recipient Travis Cottrell.

Presented by the Nashville-based publishing company LifeWay Christian Resources, Living Proof Live will simulcast from its event in Huntsville, Alabama, so women across the globe will be able to experience a live Bible study with Moore.

The simulcast begins at 10:30 a.m. (doors open at 10) and ends at 5:15 p.m. Cost is $10 and includes snacks and a lunch from Susie’s Big Dipper in Piqua.

For more information about attending the Living Proof Simulcast, visit www.pgumc.com (under current events) or call the church office at (937) 773- 8232.

Back to School bash planned

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church will be holding a Back to School Bash Tailgate Party on Sept. 15 at Fletcher Park from 6-8 p.m.

Come out for a free fun family night of food, games, and so much more. Entertainment will be provided by Trevor Heyd, professional skateboarder, beatboxer, and evangelist.

Concert, caregiver series set

TROY — On Sunday, Sept. 16, from 2-3:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church will host a Dan Jackson jazzconcert. Free will offering donated to Muscular Dystrophy.

The church is located at 60 S. Dorset Road in Troy. For more information, call (937) 335-7747.

The upcoming Alzheimer’s Caregiver series includes:

• Sept. 17, from 6-7:00 p.m., Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

• Sept. 24, from 6-7:30 p.m., Communication and Behaviors

• Oct. 1 6-7 p.m., Legal and Financial Planning

Please RSVP to 800-272-3900.

Salad luncheon planned

COVINGTON — Covington Christian Church will be holding a salad luncheon on Friday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Their last salad luncheon of 2018 will be on Friday, Oct. 19, and will include their country store.

They will have a selection of salads and desserts in their air-conditioned dining room. Don’t forget about their special hot chicken salad which is always a crowd pleaser. They’ve added several new dishes too.

Contact their church office at 937-473-3443 to reserve apple dumplings today.

The church is handicapped accessible and is located at 115 N Pearl St. Please use the alley basement entrance. Carry out is also available.

Oktoberfest slated at St. Boniface

PIQUA — The sixth annual St. Boniface Oktoberfest is scheduled for Sept. 21-22.

The festival, which takes place on the parish grounds, 218 S. Downing, Piqua, will feature an authentic cabbage roll dinner, a variety of other German and American foods, music, raffles, carnival rides, and games.

Bands include ReFlektion on Friday and Flashback returns on Saturday evening. Hours are Friday, Sept. 21, 5-11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 22, 2-11 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

City-wide revival

PIQUA — The Piqua Association of Churches’ citywide revival will be held at Transformed Life Church, 421 Wood St. in Piqua, on Friday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m. David Porath, associate pastor of Grace United Methodist, will be speaking on Sept. 21, and Daniel Hathaway, pastor of Piqua Apostolic Church, will be speaking on Sept. 22.