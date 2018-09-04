Commission approves partial demolition

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission approved the partial demolition of the old Mo’s Lounge during their meeting on Tuesday evening.

The commission approved a resolution requesting consent to award a contract to First Choice Excavation and Demolition LLC for the former Mo’s Lounge partial demolition project. The cost is not to exceed $37,500. Approximately 71 percent of that cost will be funded through a U.S. EPA Brownfields grant with the remaining 29 percent being funded locally.

In July, the commission approved a contract to Environmental Assurance Company, Inc. for the asbestos abatement project for Mo’s Lounge, which is vacant and located at 111 S. Main St.

“That project is well under way,” City Planner Chris Schmiesing said.

On Tuesday, the commission approved the demolition of the white vinyl addition on the building, which Schmiesing said is “mostly covered in vines” and “in very poor condition.”

The demolition will take approximately a week, during which time the trail would be closed behind the site.

“That mess has been there for 50 years,” Commissioner Bill Vogt said. Vogt asked what will be done about the poison ivy growth at the site.

Schmiesing said that the majority of the vegetation located there will be taken away with the demolition material. That being gone should allow better access for city employees to spray the weeds in that area.

“It’ll look much, much better,” Schmiesing said.

Also during their meeting, the commission honored Kevin S. Ganger, who has retired as captain with the Piqua Fire Department. Ganger spent 28 years with the department.

“Thank you so much for your years of service,” Mayor Kazy Hinds said.

The commission also approved an ordinance creating a new position of community and economic development director and removing the additional distinction of assistant city manager from the former position of assistant city manager/economic development director. The commission waived the third reading of the ordinance.

The commission also approved two purchases for the Public Works Department, the first being a purchase from Reineke Ford Lincoln, Inc. for a 2019 Ford F350 truck. The cost is $39,753. The purchase was tabled at the last commission meeting due to a request to compare the cost to the state bid price, which was approximately $905 more than Reineke’s bid. This new truck will also be replacing a 2001 F350. The commission also approved the purchase of a stainless steel dump body from Kalida Truck Equipment to be placed on the new Ford F350. The cost is $22,400.

Following that, the commission authorized a lease with Crown Equipment Corporation for McCulloch Public Square to allow Crown Equipment to install a statue honoring William McCulloch. McCulloch, who had a law practice in Piqua, served for five terms as a U.S. Congressman and is well-known for his efforts in securing the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. The announcement was made in March that James F. Dicke II, who is from New Bremen and is chairman and CEO of Crown Equipment, will be donating the statue to Piqua.

Later in their meeting, the commission authorized entering into an agreement with DLZ for Consulting Services to assist the city in developing the first phase of an ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan. The cost is not to exceed $50,500, which includes a 10 percent contingency.

City Engineer Amy Havenar said that the city will be evaluating building facilities, right-of-way facilities, and communications to identify accessibility obstacles or issues in multiple phases in order to be in compliance with Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The first phase will evaluate the city’s buildings and park facilities outside of the public right-of-way, Havenar said. The second and third phases will evaluate the city’s assets in the public right-of-way along with the city’s policies, programs, and procedures. The data gathered from those phases will then be used to create an ADA Transition Plan.

Huff explained that the plan is necessary for the city to have as a future mandate of the Federal Highway Administration will require recipients of federal funds to have an ADA Transition Plan in place. The city will need this plan in order to be eligible for federal funding through the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission in the future.

The commission also approved the certified tax rates for the city as determined by the Miami County Budget Commission. The rates were the same as last year’s rates.

During public comment, local resident Ruth Koon of the Friends of the Piqua Parks asked members of the commission to reconsider their votes on a paver project that was voted down during their previous commission meeting. The city sought to replace pavers on the side of the Fort Piqua Plaza in front of the Piqua Public Library, but commissioners Martin, Vogt, and Kris Lee voted against the project, seemingly due to the materials to be used.

Lee and Vogt each said that they wanted to continue the conversation about that project. Lee said that he had asked for additional information on the project at their last commission meeting.

“I asked that it be brought back up again,” Lee said.

Later on, Vogt also agreed on discussing the matter again, saying, “I really take pride in that building.”

A 10th anniversary gala is scheduled to take place at the Fort Piqua Plaza on Nov. 16, featuring the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra.

Mo’s Lounge to lose vinyl addition

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

