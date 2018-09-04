Warehouse fire causes building evacuation

TROY — A fire at a Troy warehouse resulted in the evacuation of the building and kept Troy firefighters busy for several hours on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to the building at 950-970 S. Dorset Road just after 1 p.m. on the report of a possible structure fire. An exterior search found no smoke visible, but an interior search found a fire within the walls of the north portion of the building.

The building was ordered evacuatedm, which included the offices of Remedi Senior Care.

Firefighters were able to reach and extinguish the flames, which were reported out at 2:40 p.m.

Troy Fire Department Assistant Chief Eric Krites said that the fire was caused when a contractor working at the site struck and electric feed line causing a short in one of the electric panels.

Electricity to the building was shut down while the fire was extinguished as was natural gas, as a precaution. Krites said that actual damage was minimal except to the electric panels where the short occurred.

The fire was in an area that is vacant and apparently available for lease.

Remedi sent at least part of their staff home for the day.

No damage estimate is yet available and there were no injuries reported. Firefighters cleared the scene before 4 p.m.

Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Smoke can be seen coming from a delivery door, far left, as Troy firefighters work to locate and extinguish the blaze that was reported to be between walls in the warehouse building in the 900 block of South Dorset on Tuesday afternoon. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_090418mju_fire_dorset-2.jpg Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest Smoke can be seen coming from a delivery door, far left, as Troy firefighters work to locate and extinguish the blaze that was reported to be between walls in the warehouse building in the 900 block of South Dorset on Tuesday afternoon.