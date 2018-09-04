Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

DRUG OFFENSE: Children services found drug paraphernalia in a residence while doing a home visit on the 600 block of South Downing Street in Aug. 29 at approximately 8:15 a.m. The paraphernalia was recovered and set to be destroyed.

FOUND: A sheath knife was found in a yard on the 800 block of Gordon Street by resident while he was weed eating on Aug. 29 at 10 a.m.

A syringe was found outside of Dollar Tree on Aug. 30 at approximately 12:30 p.m. It was disposed of.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic accident in the area of North Washington Road and Fairfax Avenue on Aug. 29 at 10:10 a.m. A driver was cited.

There was a two-vehicle accident in the area of Harney and Margene drives on Aug. 29 at approximately 10:10 p.m. A driver was cited.

There was a two-vehicle accident in the area of East Ash Street and Looney Road on Aug. 30 at 12:25 p.m. A driver was cited.

There was a one-vehicle accident in the area of Bridge and East Garnsey streets on Aug. 30 at approximately 1:50 p.m.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller said it appeared someone was trying to get into a small basement window on the 800 block of Robinson Avenue on Aug. 29 at approximately 11:40 p.m. The window was too small for someone to fit through, and there was no damage. The caller requested extra patrols in the area.

Officers responded to the report of a large group of juveniles gathering at Mote Park on Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, several juveniles ran away. Juveniles that stayed at the park claimed there was an argument between other juveniles.

ASSIST SQUAD: An officer assisted the medics on a call in reference to a male subject having chest pain and numbness on the 1400 block of Covington Avenue on Aug. 29 at approximately 12:40 p.m. The reporting party was a habitual caller who would reportedly call for a medic and then refuse treatment when the medic arrived or had no signs of illness. An investigation is pending possible charges.

FRAUD: A complainant advised she was frauded out of a large amount of money on Wilson Avenue on Aug. 29 at 1:45 p.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responded on the report of subjects fighting in the street in the area of Covington Avenue and Upway Drive on Aug. 29 at 4:15 p.m. Upon officer arrival, all subjects were gone. One involved subject was identified, and he was warned for disorderly conduct.

A female subject stated several juveniles were trying to fight her daughter at Mote Park on Aug. 29 at 7:05 p.m. The other party blamed the complainant. It was determined to be mutual, and it was suggested that the parties stay separated.

Both a complainant and another subject stated they were threatened by each other on the 400 block of West High Street on Aug. 31 at 12:40 a.m.

SEX OFFENSE: Police responded to a sex offense complaint on Aug. 30 at approximately 12:30 a.m. A sexual assault kit was picked up from the hospital.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: An officer was dispatched on Aug. 30 to a neighbor pouring animal repellent on the neighbor’s animal feeder on the 800 block of Manier Avenue, which reportedly occurred on Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. Allyson L. Powers, 34, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief in connection with this incident.

JUVENILES ON ROOF: There was a report of juveniles on the roof of a local home on Aug. 30 at approximately 12:30 p.m. The window had been broken the prior day and was not fixed yet. A parent had locked up the room but juveniles were able to get in and on the roof. A parent and juveniles were warned.

THEFT: A complainant stated a known subject took her debit card without her permission and took money out of an ATM on Aug. 30 at 5:30 p.m. This investigation is ongoing.

WARRANT: A male subject was picked up on a warrant on the 8400 block of North County Road 25-A on Aug. 30 at approximately 8:30 p.m. The male subject became combative before getting into the police cruiser and began resisting. The subject sustained head injuries from slamming his head into the police cruiser divider. He was then transported to the hospital were he was treated for his injuries and finally incarcerated. Mark A. Wood, 32, of Piqua, was picked up for fifth-degree felony aggravated menacing, first-degree misdemeanor resisting arrest, and fifth-degree felony harassment by inmate in connection with this incident.

Casey R. Fields, 37, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for misdemeanor permitting drug abuse on Aug. 30.