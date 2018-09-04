Miami East FFA Member of Month named

CASSTOWN — The September 2018 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Adam Bensman. He is the son of Brian and the late Catherine Bensman of Troy. He is a sophomore and second-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Adam had a very successful show season at the Miami County and Ohio State fairs. At the Miami County Fair, he exhibited the Reserve Champion Market Lamb and Reserve Champion Market Goat. At the Ohio State Fair, he was named the Outstanding Market Exhibitor for his age division in the market goats. Additionally, he had the highest-scored record books for his age division and was the overall wether showmanship winner. He was the fifth overall individual and a member of the high team at the Ohio Buckeye Showdown Livestock Judging Contest.

Every month of the school year, the Miami East-MVCTC FFA selects a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team nominates one member who has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.