Honor Flight takes off Saturday

Honor Flight Dayton is pleased to announce that thanks to the generosity of patriotic sponsors, approximately 100 WWII, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans will be able to see the memorials built in their honor. Be part of this patriotic event and experience it firsthand by coming to the Dayton International Airport by 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8.

The new flight schedule will have Honor Flight arriving at 9 p.m. (not 10:30 p.m. as in previous flights). Be there to welcome and cheer for the brave men and women who fought for our freedom. “The Dayton International Airport is proud to be the host Airport and work with Honor Flight of Dayton in this great opportunity to honor our veterans,” said Terrence G. Slaybaugh, director of aviation for the City of Dayton.

The veterans will arrive at 3:30 a.m. to prepare for boarding at 5:30 a.m. They will fly to Washington, D.C., to visit the WWII Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, USMC War Memorial, USAF Memorial, Arlington Cemetery, the Changing of the Guard at the Tombs of the Unknown Soldiers and other sites.

Upon arrival back at the Dayton airport, the veterans might think their day is over. But as they deplane, a military guard of about 200 USAF personnel will welcome them and form a symbolic Honor March to accompany the veterans from the arrival gate to the Honor Corridor for their special welcome. The Honor Corridor is lined by the color guards of the United States Air Force, Air Force Junior ROTC, and the Miami Valley Young Marines. The entire corridor is lined by additional military groups, Vietnam Veterans of America, Boy Scouts of America, Patriot Pin-Up Girls, Knights of Columbus, members of police and fire departments, and of course, a multitude of the veterans’ loved ones.

For many veterans, it is the welcome home they never received and a small tribute for those who gave so much.

Honor Flight Dayton is inviting all who wish to attend this event. Patriotic attire and signs are encouraged. Present and former military and public safety personnel are encouraged to come in uniform. It’s free, no charge and no reservations needed. Just show up, stand up, and cheer from the heart.

The Dayton International Airport supplies complementary water, beverages, fruits, and pastries to the outbound veterans as they make their way to their departure gate in the morning. Additional airport staff, police, and firefighters are on hand to assist the group in their departure and return to the Dayton International Airport.

https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/09/web1_Honor-Flight-Logo.jpg