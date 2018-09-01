Miami County Sheriff Office reports

Information provided by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Aug. 25

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the report of criminal damage in the 7000 block of W. State Route 55 in

Union Township Miami County Ohio. A vehicle had done donuts in the complainants yard sometime overnight and caused large ruts. The complainant requested extra checks in the area when possible.

JAIL ISSUE: A deputy responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in reference illegal substance that was located during a shake down at the facility. All evidence was sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime Lab for analysis. Charges are pending results of the analysis.

In a later report, white crystals in a small piece of plastic wrap was found in the recreation yard at the MCS Incarceration Facility. The items were sealed and turned over to a deputy by the Jail staff. They were then placed in an evidence locker at the Sheriffs Office. The items will be sent to the Crime Lab for analysis at the request of Captain Marion.

Aug. 26

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A deputy responded to the 7200 block of S. State Route 202 in regards to a criminal damage complaint. The listed vehicle was parked on the property and found to have rear window damage. The victims provided possible suspect information, and this case is pending investigation.

POSSESSION: A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the listed vehicle for a traffic violation at N. County Road 25-A and Farrington Road. After investigation the driver Justin Musser was arrested for marked lanes, driving under suspension, possession of drug abuse instruments, possession of marijuana, and possession of heroin.

ATV ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to Kessler Frederick and Iddings roads, West Milton, on a report of a 31 year old male who was attempting to ride an ATV up a hill on private property when it flipped backwards onto him. He was transported to Miami Valley Hospital for injuries.

Aug. 28

ARREST: Michael Griffin, 41, of Troy, was arrested by a deputy following a citation for driving under suspension. He was incarcerated on breaking and entering charge in another case.

RECKLESS DRIVING: While attending the Springcreek Township Meeting the Trustees advised that there was a subject on Statler Road driving reckless. The deputy made contact with the subject and he admitted to driving reckless in the area reported. The subject was identified as, Brent Brown and the vehicles mentioned in the complaint are listed in this report. A deputy spoke to Mr. Brown about his reckless driving and he advised it would not happen again.

Aug. 29

THEFT: A deputy spoke with a resident in the 6400 block of Heffner Road, Bethel Twp., regarding a possible theft.

INTOXICATED SUBJECT: Court deputies were called to the third floor of the safety building on the report of a suspicious

person. Deputies recognized him as Mr. Williams. His speech was slurred, he was unsteady on his feet, and his pupils

were dilated. Mr. Williams denied taking any drugs. He said he was on the third floor because he thought he had court. The deputy explained to him it was not a good idea to come to court in this condition. He became emotional. He said he needed help and felt like there was none. He said it was very hard surviving with an addiction. He said he had been charged with a felony drug charge and he would be going to prison.

Deputy was advised by court staff Mr. Williams did not have court but he was scheduled to meet with the public defenders office. Deputies walked Mr. Williams to the public defenders’ office. Deputies were advised they could not speak with him if he was under the influence. After Mr. Williams pleaded for help, deputies transported Mr. Williams to the recovery council in Troy. Miami County Recovery Council said they could not help Mr. Williams while he was under the influence and directed the deputies to the crisis center.

Deputies then transported Mr. Williams to the E.R. to check his vitals and stayed with Mr. Williams while they did this. The staff told deputies there were no available rooms at the moment and Mr. Williams could wait in the room where his

vitals were taken. After a short time later security arrived and said they would watch Mr. Williams. Mr. Williams was very cooperative and apologetic. He kept saying his life had been very difficult and it was his fault but he really wanted to turn things around. Deputies told him the courts would assist him with this if he took advantage of what services they offered.

JAIL ISSUE: At the Miami County Incarceration Facility, jail staff advised a deputy that two inmates were involved in a physical altercation. This case is pending further investigation.

Aug. 30

PARKING COMPLAINT: A deputy issued a parking ticket at the Miami County Safety Building.

MENACING: Newton Local School Principal Danielle Davis informed SRO Karn of a student making a inappropriate comment to another student.