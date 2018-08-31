Jamieson and Yannucci offers grief series

PIQUA — Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home announces its fall support group series, “Drowning in Grief.” This program is made available to all people in the Piqua area who are grieving the recent loss of a loved one. This series runs five consecutive Wednesdays, beginning Sept. 5, with the final session Oct. 3. Gatherings will be from 6-8 p.m. And it is most beneficial if you are able to attend all five.

These informal sessions will be held in the reception room of the funeral home, 333 W. High St., Piqua. Kelly Larger, coordinator of the funeral home’s Follow Through Services, will facilitate the sessions.

The funeral home has made this program available to the Piqua community for over 25 years and the response has been very positive. These sessions are designed to inform and educate individuals about grief and all its aspects. Life stories and memories can be shared as well as new friendships being made. Literature and books are made available to group participants.

Going through grief may be the hardest transition you will ever make. The anxiety can be lessened when you reach out to others. If you have never asked for help, this is the time to seriously consider seeking support. This is a friendly, relaxed environment. Sharing is encouraged but much can be gained through simply listening.

Rhonda O’Neill author and grief survivor shares, “The journey isn’t about getting over your loved one. Your loved one will always be a part of your life and your heart. The journey is about honoring the love you shared and finding a way to get to the top of the mountain where you can experience joy in life again.

“You can learn how to live again. Don’t stay stuck half way up the mountain. Grief is hard work. But with courage and determination, you can make it to the top.”

Contact Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home for further information and complimentary registration at (937) 773-3161.