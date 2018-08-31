PAC hosting 26th annual exhibit

PIQUA — Piqua Arts Council is gearing up for one of their premier events of the year. The Annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition will take place from Friday, Sept. 7 to Friday, Sept. 28, at Apple Tree Gallery during normal business hours. The event will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 6 with an awards reception, where attendees will be able to enjoy catered appetizers, wine and beer and live music provided by members of the Lima Symphony Orchestra. The reception takes place from 6-9 p.m., with the awards announced at 8 p.m..

Tickets to the awards reception are $20 each and can be purchased through the Piqua Arts Council’s website, www.piquaartscouncil.org.

The Annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition is open to all artists 16 year and older. Artists have the opportunity to enter up to two pieces of work. Artwork will be placed in one of six categories, drawing, oil and acrylic, watercolor, photography, three dimensional works and miscellaneous. Awards will be given for first, second and third place in each category with an additional award of best of show and several special awards. A ceramics award sponsored by the Piqua Arts Council, a special award for the best Piqua artist in memory of Thelma Anderson, longtime Piqua resident and mother of Apple Tree Gallery owner Gary Anderson. An additional special award for the best black and white photo will be given in honor of Kathy Oda. Those awards in addition to the Piqua Public Library’s purchase awards will amount to over $4,000 in prizes given away at the Awards Reception.

As part of the Piqua Arts Council’s Annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition artists have donated four inch by six inch works of art that are being auctioned off. The artwork can be bid on at www.winningcause.org/piquaartscouncil. Works of art have been donated by award winning artists from across the area and beyond. Steven Walker of Georgia, Michelle Geissbuhler of Columbus, Birdie Abele of Dayton, Thomas Sorrell of Toledo, Carolyn Heffelfinger of Worthington, Yuki Hall of Beavercreek, Steve Wohler of Troy, Joyce Fisher of Columbus, Diana Hoke of St. Paris, Evie Mahrt of Piqua, Dennis Walker of Piqua, Agust Roestamadji of Arcanum, Marsha Elliott of Covington, and Jeff Doseck of Wapakoneta have all donated at least one work of art for the auction.

The Annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition is sponsored by Koverman Staley Dickerson, Ameriprise Financial – Mullenbrock and Associates, and Hartzell Propeller. Awards are sponsored by The French Oil Fund of the Piqua Community Foundation, Jackson Tube Service, Edison Community College, Soaks-n-Suds Carwash, Beppo Uno, Harmony Systems and Service, Eagle Printing, Adam & Eve, Jim & Cheryl Burkhardt, and Jim and Cathy Oda. Additional the Piqua Public Library also sponsors several purchase awards that are added to The Library’s permanent collection.