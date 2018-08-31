Library Friends present ‘Can You Dig It?’

PIQUA — The Friends of the Piqua Public Library will present their fourth Library Lounge Series program for 2018, “Can You Dig It?” on Friday, Sept. 21, at 7 p.m. in the library, 116 W. High St.

This year, the theme for the Library Lounge Series is “Twentieth Century Countdown.” Each program represents a different time period in that century; September’s event will focus on the years from 1970-1989. During those decades, music, dancing, and fashion were all drastically transformed. The Greatest Generation, Baby Boomers, and millennials alike will all be entertained by this blast from the past.

The evening will begin with the director of the Piqua Public Library, James Oda, portraying a broadcaster for WPTW reporting the international, national, and local news from the era.

Groovy music will be the highlight of the evening. Scott Oglesbee, well-known Piqua musician, will entertain with piano music from the ’70s and ’80s. He and his wife, Kim, own SK Music Productions and are familiar to area residents from their 30 years of providing music for local weddings and many other events.

Another well-known Piqua resident, Pat Jacomet, is back by popular demand. He is a member of the Jacomet Family Singers, who have wowed audiences at the last two Holiday Cabarets, and has appeared as a soloist at other Friends of the Library events. This time, his repertoire will be made up of disco dancing and songs, and anyone who has seen him perform can imagine the fun. He will be accompanied by Deb Meek, a popular local pianist.

Finally, two of our most talented Friends of the Library board members will make a guest appearance as ’70s icons Elton John and Gloria Gaynor.

“Can You Dig it” is free and open to the public, but admission is by ticket only. Tickets are available to the public beginning Wednesday, Sept. 12, at the front desk of the library. Seating is limited, so get your tickets early.

The Friends of the Library are supporting the Clifton Alexander Little Free Libraries, so a donation of a gently used book will be appreciated.