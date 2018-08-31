Chamber warns of possible scam

TROY — The Troy Area Chamber of Commerce are warning local residents of a fundraising scam.

“We wanted to share information that we received from Troy High School Athletic Department in regards to a fundraising scam,” said Executive Director Kathi Roetter. “There appears to be a company selling advertisements (possibly for a sports calendar) to area businesses and claiming to be fundraising for the school.”

According to Roetter, the company names are “It’s All Sports” and/or “High School Boosters.”

“Be aware that the school has not authorized these companies to fundraiser on their behalf and does not receive any funds from the companies in question,” she said.

If you have questions about fundraisers or ad sales, please feel free to contact Troy City Schools at 332-6700.