Commissioners approve road work project

MIAMI COUNTY — On Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners authorized a road work project and heard a fee proposal from the county recorder.

The commissioners awarded a bid and issued notice to proceed with the Troy-Sidney Road berm stabilization project. The board awarded the project to Wagner Paving of Laura in the amount of $343,716.

According to County Engineer Paul Huelskamp, work on the project is set to start “yet this fall,” with pre-construction likely beginning in the next week.

The commissioners also heard from County Recorder Jessica Lopez requesting $4 from every document received or filed in 2019 to be credited to the Recorder’s Technology Fund. The fund is used for the maintenance of the office’s land records software and other technology needs.

“This technology fund has been a great resource for the recorder’s office. It’s allowed us to implement a lot of technological changes,” she said.

The $4 document credit is expected to generate about $50,000 in 2019.

Ohio Revised Code allows county recorders to request up to $8 per document, Lopez said. She added that Miami County’s document fee has been set at $4 for several years.

“We’ve had a commitment to the county that, if we don’t really need it and can make do without it, we will make every effort to,” she said.

In other business, the commissioners approved the employment of Kandice Kriebel as the animal shelter manager.

The board also approved the purchase of three computers and monitors for the Facilities and Operations Department, as well as Microsoft licenses. The total cost is not to exceed $2,967.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

