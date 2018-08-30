Posted on by

Rest area death from apparent OD

,

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol cordon off an area in the northbound rest area of I-75 near Piqua on Thursday following the discovery of a body in a vehicle. Lt. Joe Gebhart of the Ohio State Highway Patrol indicated that the death appears to be a drug overdose.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol cordon off an area in the northbound rest area of I-75 near Piqua on Thursday following the discovery of a body in a vehicle. Lt. Joe Gebhart of the Ohio State Highway Patrol indicated that the death appears to be a drug overdose.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol cordon off an area in the northbound rest area of I-75 near Piqua on Thursday following the discovery of a body in a vehicle. Lt. Joe Gebhart of the Ohio State Highway Patrol indicated that the death appears to be a drug overdose.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol cordon off an area in the northbound rest area of I-75 near Piqua on Thursday following the discovery of a body in a vehicle. Lt. Joe Gebhart of the Ohio State Highway Patrol indicated that the death appears to be a drug overdose.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_083018mju_osp_restarea_od.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Troopers from the Piqua Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol cordon off an area in the northbound rest area of I-75 near Piqua on Thursday following the discovery of a body in a vehicle. Lt. Joe Gebhart of the Ohio State Highway Patrol indicated that the death appears to be a drug overdose.