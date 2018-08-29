Elder-Beermans closes doors

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Long-time anchor store at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Elder-Beermans closed its doors for the final time last weekend. The closing in Piqua mirrored all stores in the chain as the former retail giant ceased operations company-wide.
