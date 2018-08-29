Posted on by

Elder-Beermans closes doors

, ,

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Long-time anchor store at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Elder-Beermans closed its doors for the final time last weekend. The closing in Piqua mirrored all stores in the chain as the former retail giant ceased operations company-wide.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Long-time anchor store at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Elder-Beermans closed its doors for the final time last weekend. The closing in Piqua mirrored all stores in the chain as the former retail giant ceased operations company-wide.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Long-time anchor store at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Elder-Beermans closed its doors for the final time last weekend. The closing in Piqua mirrored all stores in the chain as the former retail giant ceased operations company-wide.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Long-time anchor store at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Elder-Beermans closed its doors for the final time last weekend. The closing in Piqua mirrored all stores in the chain as the former retail giant ceased operations company-wide.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_082818mju_elderbeerman.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call Long-time anchor store at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, Elder-Beermans closed its doors for the final time last weekend. The closing in Piqua mirrored all stores in the chain as the former retail giant ceased operations company-wide.