Sprucing up Shawnee streets

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Piqua school children check out the street paving activity as they walk home from their bus stop in Shawnee on Wednesday. Crews from Barrett Paving are preparing to resurface Cleveland Street, one of several paving projects in the Shawnee neighborhood.
