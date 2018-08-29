Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: A caller from Unity National Bank reported a theft of money from an ATM on Aug. 23. The suspects fraudulently deposited money into an account then withdrew the money sometime between Aug. 3-23.

A theft of services was reported on the 900 block of West High Street on Aug.23 at 11 a.m.

A package was stolen from UPS on Industry Park Drive on Aug. 24 at 7:40 a.m. Jeremy L. Gilliam, 37, of Arcanum, was charged with fourth-degree felony theft in connection with this incident.

A vehicle from Ulbrich’s Market was reported stolen on the 400 block of South Wayne Street on Aug. 24 at approximately 6:40 p.m.

A trailer was tampered with and license plate stolen off of it on the 200 block of East Ash Street on Aug. 24 at 10:25 p.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle traffic crash reported in the area of Boone and North College streets on Aug. 23 at 10:40 p.m.

There was a non-injury accident reported in the area of Clark Avenue and South Main Street on Aug. 24 at approximately 7:30 a.m. The at-fault driver was issued a citation.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A caller said she was being harassed over text messages on Aug. 24 at approximately 10:20 a.m. The sender was warned not to contact the recipient again.

It was reported on Aug. 24 that an unknown female subject from an unknown number has kept calling Miami Valley Polishing looking for a former employee. The business advised the caller that the former employee no longer works there but the unknown female subject has continued to call.

CHILD ENDANGERING: A complainant advised he located a small child walking by herself with no adults around on Aug. 24 at 11 a.m. The mother arrived on scene prior to the officers and took custody of the child. Both the mother and father were spoken to about the incident.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A juvenile caller said another juvenile assaulted him at Mote Park on Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. It was determined to be a mutual fight where they agreed to meet and solve their problems by fighting. They were both warned for disorderly conduct.

An officer responded on the report of two juveniles throwing rocks at a window on the 100 block of South Street on Aug. 24 at around 11 p.m. Juveniles were located and asked to leave the premises.

TRESPASSING: A complainant reported a female subject attempted to steal merchandise from Family Dollar on Aug. 24 at 6:30 p.m. An officer located the subject, and she was trespassed from the store.

ASSIST SQUAD: A female subject stated she smoked synthetic marijuana earlier in the day and it felt like her face is on fire in the area of Lindsey Street and Nicklin Avenue on Aug. 24 at approximately 10 p.m. The female subject was transported to UVMC by squad.

DISTURBANCE: An anonymous caller requested the police for a female subject in the area of Wood and Wayne streets on Aug. 25 at 10:20 a.m. On arrival, the female had a warrant and was incarcerated. After identifying the caller, it was determined he had a warrant as well, but could not be located. Regina M. Burke, 47, of Piqua, was picked up for fifth-degree felony possession of heroin.

Subjects were arguing outside 1 More on Wood Street on Aug. 26 at around 11:50 p.m. Officers separated a male subject and female subject. The female subject continued not to cooperate and yelling at officers and her boyfriend. The female subject was taken into custody and incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. Caley N. Riggs, 32, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of someone damaging a victim’s downspout on the 800 block of North Downing Street on Aug. 25 at approximately 8:15 p.m. Jordan J. Hicks, 19, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

TRAFFIC STOP: A driver was pulled over for a license plate light out in the area of West Grant and South College streets on Aug. 25 at approximately 11:30 p.m. Upon speaking with the driver, it was discovered the driver did not have a valid driver’s license. The driver was cited for driving under suspension and warned for the license plate light. Billy Q. Scarberry, 51, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspicion of OVI.

OVI: A trooper witnessed a vehicle back into a pole and requested an officer come to the scene near the Shell gas station on South Street on Aug. 26 at approximately 2:45 a.m. The driver was found to be under the influence and arrested for OVI. Thomas J. Wenrick, 27, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI.

ARSON: Trash cans were set on fire on the 400 block of Brook Street on Aug. 26 between 10-11 p.m.

ASSAULT: A complainant advised that he was assaulted by a known female subject who stole his money and cell phone on the 600 block of Wood Street on Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m. Charges are pending further investigation.

FRAUD: Walmart reported two subjects using counterfeit $20 bills to pay for merchandise on Aug. 26 at 3:50 p.m.