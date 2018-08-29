You’re Invited

Godwin to speak at Fields of Grace

COVINGTON — On Sunday, Sept. 2, Fields of Grace Worship Center in Covington will be hosting John Godwin at their 9:30 a.m. service and again at 11:30 a.m. at the Covington Community Park during the Fort Rowdy Gathering.

For more information, please contact Fields of Grace Worship Center at (937) 573-4282 Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., visit Fields of Grace on Facebook or go to www.fieldsofgrace.org.

Rosh Hashanah services planned

PIQUA — Congregation Anshe Emeth, in Piqua, will be observing the High Holidays of Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Rosh Hashanah services will be held on Sunday evening, Sept. 9, at 8 p.m., and Monday morning, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m.

The Kol Nidre service will be on Tuesday evening, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m.

Yom Kippur services will be held Wednesday morning, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. with Yizkor and afternoon services beginning at 4:30 p.m.

All services will be conducted by rabbinic intern Rob Gleisser at the synagogue located at 320 Caldwell St. in Piqua. Please call 937-726- 2116 with questions. Leave a message, if necessary, and someone will return your call.

Blood drive planned

PIQUA — Piqua Baptist Church will host a Community Blood Center blood drive Thursday, Sept. 6, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the gym, 1402 West High St., Piqua. Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free t-shirt or other available donor gift from recent blood drive campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Grace UMC to host simulcast

PIQUA — Best-selling author and Bible teacher Beth Moore will simulcast her September Living Proof Live event at Grace United Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua, on Saturday, Sept. 15, along with worship pastor and Dove Award recipient Travis Cottrell.

Presented by the Nashville-based publishing company LifeWay Christian Resources, Living Proof Live will simulcast from its event in Huntsville, Alabama, so women across the globe will be able to experience a live Bible study with Moore.

The simulcast begins at 10:30 a.m. (doors open at 10) and ends at 5:15 p.m. Cost is $10 and includes snacks and a lunch from Susie’s Big Dipper in Piqua.

For more information about attending the Living Proof Simulcast, visit www.pgumc.com (under current events) or call the church office at (937) 773- 8232.

Back to School bash planned

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church will be holding a Back to School Bash Tailgate Party on Sept. 15 at Fletcher Park from 6-8 p.m.

Come out for a free fun family night of food, games, and so much more. Entertainment will be provided by Trevor Heyd, professional skateboarder, beatboxer, and evangelist.

Concert, caregiver series set

TROY — On Sunday, Sept. 16, from 2-3:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church will host a Dan Jackson jazzconcert. Free will offering donated to Muscular Dystrophy.

The church is located at 60 S. Dorset Road in Troy. For more information, call (937) 335-7747.

The upcoming Alzheimer’s Caregiver series includes:

• Sept. 17, from 6-7:00 p.m., Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

• Sept. 24, from 6-7:30 p.m., Communication and Behaviors

• Oct. 1 6-7 p.m., Legal and Financial Planning

Please RSVP to 800-272-3900.

Oktoberfest slated at St. Boniface

PIQUA — The sixth annual St. Boniface Oktoberfest is scheduled for Sept. 21-22.

The festival, which takes place on the parish grounds, 218 S. Downing, Piqua, will feature an authentic cabbage roll dinner, a variety of other German and American foods, music, raffles, carnival rides, and games.

Bands include ReFlektion on Friday and Flashback returns on Saturday evening. Hours are Friday, Sept. 21, 5-11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 22, 2-11 p.m. The public is invited to attend.