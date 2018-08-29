Hayner offers ballroom dance classes

TROY — So, you think you can’t dance? The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center has a class for you.

Beginning Sept. 12, the Hayner will be offering ballroom dance classes for teens and adults. Learn the rumba and the cha-cha in the third-floor ballroom of the Hayner Mansion, located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy, Ohio.

Come discover how to do the West Coast swing and nightclub dances. A $4 donation will be made to the prom or homecoming committee for every high school student who takes this class. You do not need a partner to take this class.

Dance instructors Ronnie and Cindy Mullins are the owners of Studio Outback, LLC, located just outside Tipp City. They have won many titles and were named the 2015 World Champions in their age division.

The Mullinses enjoy providing private instruction, teaching group workshops, and choreographing for special events including wedding couple’s first dance. For more information about these instructors, visit www.OutbackDanceStudio.com.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, visit www.troyhayner.org. Don’t wait to register. Classes fill up quickly.