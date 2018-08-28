AREA BRIEFS

Student excels in SkillsUSA

PIQUA — Ulamila Uluiviti, a Medical Careers Academy student at Upper Valley Career Center was elected to serve as Region 3 vice president of the high school division of SkillsUSA. Uluiviti, who is from Piqua, was elected through a formal elections process in the SkillsUSA House of Delegates during the 54th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference held in Louisville, Kentucky, in June.

As a SkillsUSA high-school division officer, Uluiviti will serve as a student leader, spokesperson and ambassador for the SkillsUSA organization. She will speak on behalf of SkillsUSA before students, instructors and representatives of business and industry. She will also represent the national organization at various events.

“Ula is a confident young lady who isn’t afraid to take risks,” said Tim Lawrence, executive director of SkillsUSA. “She is the first person to step up at school or work to take charge as a leader.”

To run for a national office, SkillsUSA members must follow the election process for their local training program, school and state. Once they have made it to the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference, candidates must then pass a knowledge test, interview for candidacy and complete the campaigning process to student delegates representing the 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Hayner releases fall class list

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is pleased to present this fall’s exciting selection of classes.

The Hayner Center offers adult art classes in drawing, painting, needle felting, quilt making, calligraphy, alcohol ink, glass art, etching, fine crafts, pottery, knitting, calligraphy, and paper crafts. A variety of children’s art classes are also being offered this fall, including homeschool art classes on Friday and an After School Art program. The Hayner Center is proud to include dance, organization, computer technology, beginning guitar, and genealogy among the classes beginning in September.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, please see www.troyhayner.org. Don’t wait to register. Classes fill up quickly.

Monarch Celebration set

TROY — Don’t miss the hands-on, family-friendly annual Monarch Celebration from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Brukner Nature Center. The afternoon will be packed full of activities to help you and your family learn all about Monarch butterflies — from educational crafts for the kids to opportunities to talk to professionals in the field.

You can purchase a variety of native plants for your garden, learn all about BNC’s Butterfly Transect Survey and create your own milkweed seed ball.We also hope to have live Monarch encounters, from caterpillar to chrysalis and adult. We plan to tag the adults and release them on their journey south.

Come discover these amazing creatures and learn how you can help them. Free admission courtesy of the Troy Noon Optimist Club.

Brukner Nature Center is located at 5995 Horseshoe Bend Road, Troy. For more information, call (937) 698-6493 or visit www.bruknernaturecenter.com.

YMCA men’s b-ball league offered

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for an upcoming men’s basketball league that will take place at both the Piqua and Robinson branches on Tuesday evenings beginning Oct. 2.

Registration goes through Sept. 16, and registration forms are available at both branches. The cost is $400 per team and the league consists of eight regular season games followed by a single elimination tournament.

For more information, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

Farm Science Review tickets available

TROY — Advance tickets for the Farm Science Review, set for Sept. 18-20, are available at the Miami Soil and Water Conservation District for $7. Tickets will be $10 at the gate. Kids 5 and under will be admitted free.

Stop by the Miami SWCD office, 1330 N. County Road 25-A, Troy, no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 17, to purchase advance tickets.