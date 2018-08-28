Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

BURGLARY: A father reported his juvenile daughter called him and stated a male subject broke into her residence on Grant Street on Aug. 22 at approximately 10:40 p.m. The father arrived at the residence and witnessed the male subject leaving in a vehicle. The vehicle was located, and the male subject was arrested. Saxxon D. Burdiss, 23, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree felony burglary and first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

THEFT: A subject reported money taken from her vehicle on the 1700 block of Amherst Avenue sometime overnight between Aug. 21-22.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: It was reported on Aug. 22 that the exterior wall to the Kids Learning Place and Head Start building on Robert M. Davis Parkway was damaged sometime over the last several days. Unknown suspects or what caused the damage.

ACCIDENT: Police were dispatched in reference to a traffic crash in the area of South Street and McKinley Avenue on Aug. 22 at approximately 9:30 a.m. A vehicle turned left and struck another vehicle. The at-fault driver was cited for an improper left turn.

There was a traffic accident reported on the 800 block of Park Avenue on Aug. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A male subject involved in a domestic dispute came outside yelling and screaming at an officer while neighbors were outside on the 600 block of West North Street on Aug. 22 at approximately 6:15 p.m. Timothy R. Holbrook, 30, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

A complainant advised she thought a male subject was being physical with a female subject inside of a residence on the 600 block of West North Street on Aug. 22 at approximately 7:20 p.m. The male and female subjects denied any argument. Before the officer left, the female subject began screaming. The officer checked on the two again, and they denied anyone yelling. The female subject was then heard screaming at the male subject as the officer was parked across the street. Amanda J. Martin, 23, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

An officer was flagged down about a male subject chasing a female subject down an alley on the 500 block of Broadway Street on Aug. 22 at approximately 8 p.m. The officer heard a female subject screaming. When the officer spoke with the male subject and female subject, they both advised it was children screaming and not them. They were both earlier given citations and were warned again.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A subject reported his neighbor’s dog was eating a cat on the 500 block of New Street on Aug. 22 at approximately 7:30 p.m. The dog was in its fenced-in yard with the deceased cat. Contact could not be made with anyone at the residence.

TRESPASSING: A female subject reported a male juvenile has jumped her fence to enter her back yard multiple times after being asked not to on the 300 block of Brentwood Avenue on Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. The juvenile’s mother was also verbal with the female subject. Both the mother and the juvenile were trespassed from the residence.

DRUG OFFENSE: Julian A. Shiverdecker, 23, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument, fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and minor misdemeanor possession of marijuana on Aug. 23.

Damian S. Elliston, 24, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession on Aug. 24.