Sheriff’s wife charged with OVI

MIAMI COUNTY — The wife of Miami County Sheriff David Duchak has been cited for OVI and other related offenses by the Piqua Police Department.

According to police reports, Sheri Duchak, 52, of Troy, has been charged with allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and operating a vehicle with an alcohol content greater than 0.238 grams/100ml. According to the results of a urine sample, Duchak had 0.360 BAC in her system at the time of the incident. The state of Ohio’s legal limit is 0.08 BAC.

She is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Sept. 5 in Miami County Municipal Court.

According to reports, Duchak was allegedly observed driving a silver 2003 Pontiac GrandAm striking curbs and driving through grass areas in the area of Pitsenbarger Park in Piqua around 8:50 a.m. Aug. 8.

Duchak refused to submit to field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. She submitted a urine sample and test results were official as of Aug. 27.

During the initial investigation, Duchak said she was lost and was trying to find her dentist. Duchak also stated several times that she wanted to talk to the Chief of Police Bruce Jamison. The officers refused and placed her into custody and took her back to the police department.

According to reports, Duchak’s attorney Jack Hemm was advised of the charges. Hemm told police that Duchak is currently out of state.

Duchak is the parole services supervisor for Miami County Common Pleas Court.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sheriff David Duchak said, “I am saddened and disappointed to say the very least with the recent charge against my wife. I have full faith and confidence in the criminal justice system, and she, just like any other citizen will have to answer to that charge in a court of law.

“Lastly, I would like to commend the Piqua Police Department for their professionalism in fulfilling their duties and responsibilities to the law and community.”

