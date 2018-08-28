Glenn gets 30 years to life for rape of minors

MIAMI COUNTY — A Piqua man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the rape of two minors under the age of 10.

On Tuesday, Martin Glenn, 75, entered a guilty plea to three counts of first-degree felony rape and three counts of third-degree felony gross sexual imposition. Following his change of plea hearing, Judge Christopher Gee followed the joint plea agreement and sentenced Glenn to serve a total of 30 years to life in prison.

Glenn made no comment to the court prior to his sentencing.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker said Glenn committed the most “heinous” of offenses and hoped the family and the victims could heal from Glenn’s actions.

The victims’ mother appeared in court and provided a photo of the children Glenn sexually assaulted to the court. She said her family trusted Glenn to protect the children and to “not be the monster he is.”

“They are not the bright little girls they used to be,” she told the court. The mother kept asking why he committed the offenses, stating, “He was supposed to help protect them. I don’t understand.”

Judge Gee commended the victims’ mother for speaking in court.

“Thank you for your courage and for speaking up for your children,” he said.

Glenn will register as a Tier III sex offender for the remainder of his life. The 30 years to life sentence is mandatory and he is not eligible for early release.

