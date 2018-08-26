Grace UMC to host simulcast event

PIQUA — Grace United Methodist, 9411 N. County Road 25-A, will host a Living Proof simulcast event with best-selling author and bible teacher Beth Moore on Saturday, Sept. 15, along with worship pastor and Dove Award recipient Travis Cottrell, who will lead worship via simulcast.

Moore is the founder of Living Proof Ministries and speaker at Living Proof Live women’s events across the continent.

Presented by the Nashville-based publishing company LifeWay Christian Resources, Living Proof Live will simulcast from its event in Huntsville, Alabama, so women across the globe will be able to experience a live Bible study with Moore.

Since it began 20 years ago, more than 2 million women have experienced Living Proof Live events and simulcasts around the world. Living Proof events bring women from all walks of life together for a weekend of biblical teaching, worship, and encouragement.

The Sept. 15 simulcast begins at 10:30 a.m. (doors open at 10) and ends at 5:15 p.m. Cost is $10 and includes snacks and a lunch from Susie’s Big Dipper in Piqua.

To find out more information about attending the Living Proof Simulcast, visit www.pgumc.com (under current events) or contact the church office at (937) 773-8232.

Moore https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_moore_cmyk.jpg Moore

Author, Bible teacher Moore to be featured