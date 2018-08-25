Posted on by

Tour De Donut rolls in Miami County

,

Mike Ullery | Daily Call More than 2,400 cyclists get in position at the starting line for the 2018 Tour De Donut event in Troy on Saturday. In addition to the cyclists, this year, nearly 200 runners joined the field for a 5K event.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call More than 2,400 cyclists get in position at the starting line for the 2018 Tour De Donut event in Troy on Saturday. In addition to the cyclists, this year, nearly 200 runners joined the field for a 5K event.


DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0044.JPG


DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0052.JPG


DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0057.JPG


DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0067.JPG


Video:

Mike Ullery | Daily Call

More than 2,400 cyclists get in position at the starting line for the 2018 Tour De Donut event in Troy on Saturday. In addition to the cyclists, this year, nearly 200 runners joined the field for a 5K event.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call More than 2,400 cyclists get in position at the starting line for the 2018 Tour De Donut event in Troy on Saturday. In addition to the cyclists, this year, nearly 200 runners joined the field for a 5K event.
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_082518mju_troy_tourdedonut-1.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call More than 2,400 cyclists get in position at the starting line for the 2018 Tour De Donut event in Troy on Saturday. In addition to the cyclists, this year, nearly 200 runners joined the field for a 5K event.

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0044.JPG
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_DJI_0044-1.jpgDCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0044.JPG

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0052.JPG
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_DJI_0052-1.jpgDCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0052.JPG

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0057.JPG
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_DJI_0057-1.jpgDCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0057.JPG

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0067.JPG
https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_DJI_0067-1.jpgDCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0067.JPG

VideoID: TourDeDonut
VideoType:
URL: https://www.facebook.com/mjullery/videos/10217285935878450/
Video Embed String:
Video Caption: Troy 2018 Tour De Donut
Video Credit:
Video Position: Center

(use the “for files…” link above to associate attached files with this source)