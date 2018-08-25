Inmate ODs at incarceration facility

TROY — An inmate in the Miami County Incarceration Facility overdosed on suspected heroin on Friday and three others are believed to have ingested the drugs, according to Miami County Sheriff David Duchak.

Duchak said after a corrections officer in one of the pods noticed an inmate “not acting right” on Friday evening, two doses of Narcan were administered. When Troy medics arrived at the scene, they administered a third dose of Narcan, then transported the inmate to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment.

“Three others were suspected to have also partaken of suspected heroin, but did not OD,” Duchak said. “As a precaution, they were also taken to UVMC to be medically screened. All four were returned to the jail the same night.”

Neither the four inmates’ identities nor the manner in which the suspected drugs were brought into the jail have been released. However, Duchak noted, “We have identified a suspect inmate who might have smuggled the contraband into the facility. If we find probable cause, that inmate will face serious charges.”

The inmate could face charges including drug trafficking, corrupting another with narcotics, and conveyance of narcotics into a detention facility, Duchak said.

Also on Friday night, a shakedown was performed at the jail, with a K-9 unit hitting in a couple of areas, but Duchak said no drugs were recovered at that time.

A second shakedown took place Saturday morning, during which the staff found “a very small amount of unidentified white powder” in the possession of an inmate unrelated to Friday night’s incident. The substance will be sent to the Miami Valley Regional Crime lab for analysis, Duchak said.

“The staff all did a great job,” he added. “It’s a never-ending battle trying to keep (drugs) out.”

An investigation into the incident is currently under way.

