Four inmates OD in county jail

TROY — Four inmates in the Miami County Incarceration Facility overdosed on suspected heroin on Friday evening, according to reports from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

The overdose victims’ identities have not yet been released and it is unconfirmed as to how the suspected drugs were brought into the jail.

According to the report, deputies responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility in reference to possible overdoses. Narcan was used on one inmate, and three others were suspected of ingesting drugs as well.

As of this time, Miami County Sheriff’s Office has not returned our calls. The investigation is ongoing. We will continue to follow this story as more information becomes available.

Investigation launched in incident