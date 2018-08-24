“Diamonds” in the rough

Shortstop Mike Marion from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office scoops the ball to second baseman, Corrections Officer Codie Henning, for a force at second during Friday’s softball game pitting kids from the West Central Rehabilitation Center against deputies and corrections officers. The game was the brainchild of West Central Executive Director Brent Knackstedt, who not only organized the games but designed the uniform shirts. The games allowed both the youth and the officers to see a more human side of each other and have some fun at the same time.

Rightfielder Deputy Will Roberts makes a running catch during Firday’s softball game pitting kids confined to the JDC against deputies and corrections officers from Miami County. The game was the brainchild of West Central Rehabilitation Center Executive Director Brent Knackstedt who no only organized the games but also designed the uniform shirts. The games allowed both the detainees and officers to each see a more human side of each other.