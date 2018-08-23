Commissioners discuss ditch projects

MIAMI COUNTY — On Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners affirmed a ditch reconstruction project petition and heard from residents asking for assistance with a creek cleaning proposal.

The commissioners also authorized the bidding of the project, which will reconstruct an existing tile ditch located on the north side of Myers Road in Newton Township. The project aims to address seasonal flooding of Gallamar subdivision, as well as flooding on Myers Road.

The petition was granted earlier this year and was received by the county last fall. Last October, Miami County Engineer Paul Huelskamp, provided an estimated cost of $63,392 for the project.

Following the board’s general session, Troy resident Mark Schowe made a presentation to the board about a proposed creek maintenance project.

Schowe said he lives in the Creekwood subdivision and expressed concerns about the condition of a creek adjacent to his property. He added his fellow Creekwood residents and some nearby property owners along Swailes Road signed a petition “to see what we can do to get the creek cleaned out.”

Several other residents spoke in favor of the project and told the commissioners about flooding issues on their properties because of blockages in the creek. Schowe added that the “frequency and intensity” of rainfall seems to be increasing.

“It doesn’t seem to be an issue going away,” he said.

Schowe said he has spoken to residents whose properties are adjacent to the creek and several are amenable to participating in cleaning out the creek, while other property owners have refused.

Dan Baker with the Miami County Engineer’s Office offered information about filing a ditch petition. Schowe said that he found some references in the Ohio Revised Code to ways to “compel an owner or corporation” to clean out the creek, which he offered to provide to the board.

In other business, the board signed a one-year contract with Waste Management for waste collection at the Department of Job and Family Services. The monthly cost will be $125.37. The county has the option of two additional one-year contracts based on satisfactory performance.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.