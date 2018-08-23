Hayner film series coming in October

TROY — Everyone needs something to do on a Friday night. Why not go to the movies? Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center features classic movies with an introduction to the film, café-style seating, and popcorn and soft drinks. All films are free and open to the public.
This season’s series includes:
• “Play Misty for Me” — 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12
• “From Here to Eternity” — 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9
• “Uncle Buck” — 7:30 p.m. Jan. 4
• “A Star is Born,” 1937 and 1976 double feature — 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1
• “A League of Their Own” — 7:30 p.m. March 1
All films are intended for mature viewers and may not be appropriate for children under 18.
The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., is including a family film in its 2018-19 season. On April 5, the Disney classic “Parent Trap” will be shown at 6:30 p.m.
"Play Misty for Me," the 1971 psychological thriller starring Clint Eastwood, will kick off the free Friday Night Movies at the Hayner Center series at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 12.