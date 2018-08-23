School transportation grants available for 2018-19

COLUMBUS — The Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board (CSRAB) and the Capitol Square Foundation (CSF) have announced that 75 school transportation grants will be awarded for the 2018-19 academic year. The grants will be made available to help schools defray bus transportation costs for field trips to the Ohio Statehouse and its museum. Each grant will be based on one-way mileage from the visiting school to Columbus.

The online application process will open Wednesday, Sept. 5, at 9 a.m.

The program was created in 2009 by the Capitol Square Foundation. Since inception, more than 75,000 students from all 88 Ohio counties have visited the Ohio Statehouse with the assistance of these grants.

“The Foundation is grateful for the continued financial support from Honda of America,” said Charles Moses, Capitol Square Foundation chairman. “We are thrilled that so many students can visit the Ohio Statehouse through this initiative!”

Twenty-five grants will be awarded in each of three mileage categories. The mileage categories are for a one-way trip from the visiting school to the Ohio Statehouse.

The three mileage categories include:

• 1 to 50 miles — $200

• 51 to 100 miles — $300

• 101+ miles — $400

Each category will be closed once the 25 available grants have been awarded. All grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The transportation grant program provides thousands of Ohio school children with a learning experience here at the Ohio Statehouse,” said Laura P. Battocletti, CSRAB executive director. “The Statehouse is the perfect place to learn about Ohio civics and the legislative process.”

The school transportation grants will be available to any Ohio school that receives state funding. The grants are limited to Ohio students in the fourth through 12th grades during the 2018-19 academic year. Only one transportation grant will be awarded to each school regardless of the number of buses or students visiting the Ohio Statehouse.

A field trip to the Ohio Statehouse can be combined with visits to other educational attractions in downtown Columbus, including the Ohio Art Council’s Riffe Gallery, Columbus Museum of Art, COSI and the Ohio Judicial Center.

Only online applications will be accepted. All applications must be submitted by an authorized teacher or school administrator. Applications will be accepted until every grant is awarded.

Detailed information about the program is available at: https://bit.ly/2w9MDDm