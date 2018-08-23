CBC blood drives coming up

PIQUA — Residents will have several opportunities to donate blood in the coming weeks, including two Community Blood Center drives taking place in Piqua just after Labor Day, a time when maintaining blood supplies can be challenging.

Piqua Baptist Church will host a CBC blood drive Thursday, Sept. 6, from 2:30-6:30 p.m. in the gym of the church at 1402 W. High St. On Saturday, Sept. 8, Piqua Harley-Davidson will hold a drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The CBC Bloodmobile will be at the dealership, located at 1501 East Ash St..

Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free t-shirt or other available donor gift from recent blood drive campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE. If you must miss an appointment to donate please reschedule when you can.

Blood donation requirements

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh at least 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions can email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school.