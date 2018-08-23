Piqua Police Department releases lip sync challenge video

PIQUA — The Piqua Police Department joined in on the fun and released a 2018 Lip Sync Challenge video on Wednesday evening, featuring Piqua police officers, Piqua firefighters, and numerous local kids dancing to Justin Timberlake’s song “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

By Thursday afternoon, the video had been viewed over 36,000 times in addition to receiving over 1,300 shares, 280 comments, and 890 Facebook reactions — a response that Piqua Chief of Police Bruce Jamison said has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

Jamison said that they are “very pleased with the response,” adding that with anything they do that results in that much of a positive response, “has to be a good thing.”

The video, which was posted to the Piqua Police Department’s Facebook page, was posted with the message:

We were challenged by the Sidney Police Department to participate in the 2018 Lip Sync Challenge. This is our version of the lip sync challenge!! Thank you to the whole community who made this possible.

A special thank you to Indian Nation Station (A.J. Ganger), City of Piqua (Brittany Van Horn), PPD Careful Corners, National Night Out participants, Indian Ridge, and Piqua Central Intermediate School.

The department filmed the video during PPD Careful Corners and National Night Out events. The officers’ participation in the video was voluntary. Jamison said that the video was a little out of the officers’ comfort zone and “there was a lot of hesitation,” but on Thursday he was hearing positive responses from within the department as well.

The department did not issue their own challenge to another police department, feeling that they had come at the tail end of the 2018 Lip Sync Challenge.

“It is a community decision,” Jamison said.

He said that it was the community support for the video that really motivated them to pursue it, saying that they had people coming up to officers on the street making comments about the lip sync challenge and encouraging them to respond to the challenge from the Sidney Police Department.

“I knew there was interest in the community,” Jamison said.

The department was also fortunate to have support and help from the Indian Nation Station’s A.J. Ganger, who edited the video, and the city of Piqua’s Public Relations/Special Events Coordinator Brittany Van Horn, who directed the video.

Department releases music video

