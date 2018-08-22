Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

PERMITTING DRUG ABUSE: Anthony J. Benbow, 28, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor permitting drug abuse on Aug. 17 in connection with a search warrant executed on the 1300 block of Brook Street on Aug. 8. A narcotics search warrant was executed at that residence. Evidence of drug trafficking and drug abuse were recovered from the residence.

THEFT: A complainant’s vehicle on the 1200 block of Chevy Lane was ransacked overnight between Aug. 16-17, and items were missing from inside. The vehicle was unlocked. Unknown suspects.

A subject advised someone had stolen an air rifle from him on the 500 block of Caldwell Street sometime between Aug. 16-17.

SEX OFFENSE: There was a report of possible sexual abuse reported on Aug. 17 at 1:15 p.m.

PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: A commercial truck backed into the awning of the Piqua Paper Box on Aug. 17 at approximately 2:15 p.m. The driver of the truck and owner of the business exchanged information, and nothing further was necessary.

There was a two-vehicle crash in the parking lot of the Miami Valley Centre Mall on Aug. 18 at 3:20 p.m. There was only minor damage and no injuries. Both parties exchanged information, and nothing further was necessary.

TRESPASSING: A male and female were found inside a condemned house on the 400 block of Adams Street on Aug. 17 at 3:10 p.m. Both subjects stated they rented the property and did not know it was condemned. Both subjects were trespassed from the property and referred to the health department.

OVERDOSE: A subject overdosed at Mote Park at Aug. 17 at approximately 3:45 p.m. He was found to have an active warrant. He was arrested on the warrant.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Juveniles were engaged in a mutual fight on the 400 block of South Street on Aug. 17 at approximately 5:50 p.m. The fathers of two of the juveniles were encouraging the fight. All subjects involved were charged. Three male juveniles, between the ages of 15 and 17, were cited with minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Stephen Weaver, 37, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor and Carl H. Miller, Jr., 46, of Union Township was charged with first-degree misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor and minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

UNDERAGE: Two juveniles were found with alcohol at Mote Park on Aug. 17 at 8:15 p.m. They were released to their parents.

SUSPICIOUS: An officer spoke to a male sex offender who was recently reported to be watching several females in the area while inside their homes on the 500 block of North Main Street on Aug. 18 at approximately 3 a.m. He had been recently warned for trespassing at nearby locations, so the officer reminded him about the trespass warnings and suggested that he go home and not be walking around in the middle of the night.

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA: Police responded to a call referencing possible narcotics being found in Elder Beerman on Aug. 18 at 11 a.m. Items were collected and will be placed into property to be destroyed..