U.S. Route 36 closed for car vs. semi accident

BRADFORD — U.S. Route 36 was closed for a short time Wednesday morning while Ohio State Highway Patrol units investigated a car versus semi truck and trailer accident.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. Wednesday, emergency crews from Bradford Fire and Rescue along with deputies from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to U.S. Route 36 in the area of Smith Road to a car versus semi truck and trailer accident with possible injuries.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, an OSP officer, who was on his way to the Darke County Courthouse, came upon the accident and requested assistance from the Darke County Sheriff’s Department and fire and EMS. CareFlight was put on standby but was later disregarded by Bradford Fire and Rescue.

Preliminary investigations into the accident by the Ohio State Highway Patrol revealed a male driver of a green 1998 Chevy Cavalier was traveling westbound on U.S. Route 36 when he attempted an illegal U-turn. That caused a semi truck and trailer, owned by Dick Lavy Trucking, to go left of center to avoid the Cavalier and then collide broadside on the driver’s side of the vehicle, spinning it around into the eastbound lane of traffic.

The male driver, and sole occupant of the Chevy Cavalier, suffered minor injuries from the accident and was treated by Bradford Rescue on the scene and refused transport to the hospital. The male driver of the semi truck and trailer was uninjured in the accident.

While the accident remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it is believed, by the investigating officers, that the male driver of the green 1998 Chevy Cavalier is at fault for the accident and will be cited at the conclusion of the investigation.