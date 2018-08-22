Scout finishes project for church

LOCKINGTON — A Boy Scout recently finished a project for Lockington United Methodist Church.

Boy Scout Troop 27 of Lockington United Methodist Church has had two young men, Austin Folsom and Roger Miller III, in 2017 work toward the esteemed honor of becoming an Eagle Scout. Will Klepinger was the third scout working toward becoming an Eagle Scout in this troop.

Klepinger asked William Halter, previous pastor of the church, if the church needed anything. Halter suggested three picnic tables for church picnics.

Klepinger took on the project from beginning to the end. He raised the funds, purchased the materials, and managed the project. He made a total of six picnic tables for Lockington United Methodist Church. The picnic tables also double as benches when they are folded up.

Lockington United Methodist Church is proud of Boy Scout Troop 27.

Provided photo Left to right, Pastor William Halter, Scout Leader Jeremy Folsom, Assistant Scout Leader Roger Miller II, Roger Miller III, Austin Folsom, Kyle Folsom, Bark Klepinger, and Will Klepinger (in uniform) with picnic tables created for Lockington United Methodist Church. https://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/08/web1_EAGLE-SCOUT-KLEPINGER-picture-2-copy-CMYK.jpg Provided photo Left to right, Pastor William Halter, Scout Leader Jeremy Folsom, Assistant Scout Leader Roger Miller II, Roger Miller III, Austin Folsom, Kyle Folsom, Bark Klepinger, and Will Klepinger (in uniform) with picnic tables created for Lockington United Methodist Church.