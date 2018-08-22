You’re Invited

Free breakfast offered

PIQUA — Piqua Nazarene Church, 400 S. Sunset Drive, will serve a free breakfast between their services on Sunday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m.

They encourage you to join them for either their 9:15 a.m. early worship time or their 10:30 a.m. contemporary service.

Church hosts blood drive

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church will partner with Community Blood Center to host a blood drive Wednesday, Aug. 29, from 3-7 p.m. at 205 S. Walnut St., Fletcher.

It’s a chance for donors to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card during the final weeks of the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” campaign.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” t-shirt and will be automatically entered in the drawing for the gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Fields of Grace to host Godwin

COVINGTON — On Sunday, Sept. 2, Fields of Grace Worship Center in Covington will be hosting John Godwin at their 9:30 a.m. service and again at 11:30 a.m. at the Covington Community Park during Ft. Rowdy Gathering.

For more information, please contact Fields of Grace Worship Center at (937) 573-4282 Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. ,visit Fields of Grace on Facebook or go to www.fieldsofgrace.org

Back to School bash planned

FLETCHER — Fletcher United Methodist Church will be holding a Back to School Bash Tailgate Party on Sept. 15 at Fletcher Park from 6-8 p.m.

Come out for a free fun family night of food, games, and so much more. Entertainment will be provided by Trevor Heyd, professional skateboarder, beatboxer, and evangelist.

Concert, caregiver series set

TROY — On Sunday, Sept. 16, from 2-3:30 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church will host a Dan Jackson jazzconcert. Free will offering donated to Muscular Dystrophy.

The church is located at 60 S. Dorset Road in Troy. For more information, call (937) 335-7747.

The upcoming Alzheimer’s Caregiver series includes:

• Sept. 17, from 6-7:00 p.m., Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia

• Sept. 24, from 6-7:30 p.m., Communication and Behaviors

• Oct. 1 6-7 p.m., Legal and Financial Planning

Please RSVP to 800-272-3900.

Oktoberfest announced

PIQUA — The sixth annual St. Boniface Oktoberfest is scheduled for Sept. 21-22.

The festival, which takes place on the parish grounds, 218 S. Downing, Piqua, will feature an authentic cabbage roll dinner, a variety of other German and American foods, music, raffles, carnival rides, and games.

Bands include ReFlektion on Friday and Flashback returns on Saturday evening. Hours are Friday, Sept. 21, 5-11 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 22, 2-11 p.m. The public is invited to attend.