New Path to open Piqua location

PIQUA — New Path, Inc. will be opening a new food pantry location in Piqua to provide more access to basic needs to local residents.

The choice food pantry will open on Sept. 5, in the Bistro, located at 1876 Commerce Drive, Piqua, and will be open every Wednesday from 2-3:30 p.m. Doors will open at noon.

Attendees must being a picture identification and piece of mail postmarked within the last 30 days to receive service.

New Path is a faith-based organization aimed at assisting people with basic needs, creating stable communities, and fostering transformation within those communities.

William Lutz, executive director of New Path, said that over 40 percent of the families coming to the New Path Pantry at Ginghamsburg in Tipp City are from Piqua.

“That’s a long way for folks to drive,” Lutz said.

This food pantry will be open to any Miami County resident, but it is being aimed at residents living in the northern half of the county, including Piqua, Covington, Fletcher, and so on.

Lutz said that they hope opening this new location will alleviate transportation concerns about reaching the New Path Pantry at Ginghamsburg.

“It’s hard for them to get to where we are,” Lutz said.

New Path is also partnering with the Council on Rural Services (CORS), the owner of the Bistro, on this food pantry by opening it at this location, furthering their mutual goal of helping families in poverty.

CORS provides Head Start services to children ages 0-5, alternative high schools graduation paths through its ACES program, and Gateway Youth services to preteens and adolescents in need of social or educational assistance. Last year, CORS served more than 1,700 families in nine rural counties.

“We’re very excited about that. We’re serving the same families,” Lutz said.

Dan Schwanitz, chief executive officer of CORS said that the Head Start families and ACES youth in the adjacent CORS facilities will benefit from having this community resource available.

In addition to supplying families with basic essentials, CORS Family Advocates will be available during pantry hours to work with pregnant women and families with preschool children who may qualify for Head Start services due to income, special needs, or foster parenting. New Path will also have representatives knowledgeable about their financial, physical, and spiritual resources at the food pantry.

New Path, which has been operating since 2000, established its official non-profit status in 2004, and operates another food pantry location in Trotwood.

“We think we have what it takes to give the city of Piqua a good product in terms of a food pantry,” Lutz said.

That food pantry was first located at their Fort McKinley location, but Lutz said, “We quickly outgrew that location.”

In 2017, New Path reached over 44,200 clients in more than 14 different ministry areas through the generosity of supporters, including volunteers who provided over 24,000 non-compensated service hours. This most recent effort will be managed under the direction of Traci Cannatelli.

The Bistro is available for weekend events and most weekdays under the management of Romer’s Catering. The inviting and airy space, complete with a kitchen and patio, has a serene and scenic view of a pond and waterfall. A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Chamber of Commerce will be held Oct. 11, at 10 a.m.

Anyone interested in volunteering or helping the food pantry can contact New Path at (937) 669-1213. Further information can be found at newpathserves.org, councilonruralservices.org, and romerscatering.com.

