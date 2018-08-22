Grise to celebrate 98th birthday

ST. PARIS — Robert Grice will celebrate his 98th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 25.

The family is hosting an open house on his birthday from 2-5 p.m. at the home of his son, Ron Grise, 13723 Coddington Road., St. Paris, between Lena Palestine Road and North Elm Tree Roads. No gifts please, but cards would be appreciated.

Robert married Rosetta Johnston on April 19, 1947; she passed away Oct. 28, 2011. They had two children, Carol (Bill) Hoening of Findlay, and Ron (Loretta) Grice of St. Paris. He has five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

As a boy, Robert farmed using teams of horses, milked cows, raised hogs and always had big gardens. He entered the Army during WWII, but was discharged early to return home and run the family milking operation after his father suffered a massive heart attack.

After marrying Rosetta, Robert farmed for W.E. Baumgardner and lived on several of his farms in the area, raising grain, Herefords and chickens. He also worked for W.E. Baumgardner at his farm implement dealership in Sidney. He rebuilt tractors, repaired farm machinery, assembled new farm implements, and delivered tractors and farm equipment to area farmers.

Robert eventually gave up farming in 1964, moved into Piqua and started working at Aerovent Fan Co. While at Aerovent, he worked in sheet metal fabrication, as an air make-up group leader and as a stock room attendant. He retired from Aerovent in 1985 after 21 years. After retiring, he spent many years enjoying woodworking.