Painting the town red — and blue

Mike Ullery | File photo
The Piqua Football Moms Club is busy painting sidewalk Indian heads for anyone wishing to display their support of the Piqua Indians. A new painting is $20 and freshening of an old painting is $15. If interested, call Jamey Hepner at (937) 418-8999.
Mike Ullery | File photo The Piqua Football Moms Club is busy painting sidewalk Indian heads for anyone wishing to display their support of the Piqua Indians. A new painting is $20 and freshening of an old painting is $15. If interested, call Jamey Hepner at (937) 418-8999.