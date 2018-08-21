Posted on by

Painting the town red — and blue

Mike Ullery | File photo The Piqua Football Moms Club is busy painting sidewalk Indian heads for anyone wishing to display their support of the Piqua Indians. A new painting is $20 and freshening of an old painting is $15. If interested, call Jamey Hepner at (937) 418-8999.

Mike Ullery | File photo

