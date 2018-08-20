‘Ambassador of the Blues’ to perform at Hayner

TROY — Blues musician Guy Davis will perform in the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s Ballroom at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 .

He is a 2017 Grammy Award nominee for Best Traditional Blues album of the year. Released in 2017, “Sonny & Brownie’s Last Train” is his 18 album, which pays tribute to the legendary Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee, whose work helped to shape Davis’ music and life.

Guy Davis is the son of 1950s, ’60s and ’70s movie actors Ruby Dee and Ossie Davis. He first learned about the blues from his Georgia-born grandparents whose stories made an impression on him in his youth. He taught himself to play the guitar and banjo and used the unique opportunities afforded him by his famous movie star parents to develop his perspective and sound. As a youth he was influenced by the Pete Seeger family and says that he came to the blues through folk. His view of the blues is broad and includes some ragtime and some fife and drum but he always “hopes it makes you want to dance.” He has carried his uplifting message of the blues around the world from the equator to the arctic circle because, “There’s nowhere I don’t want to play,” Davis said.

He has appeared on the David Letterman Show, Conan O’Brien, A Prairie Home Companion and World Café to name a few.

This event is free but capacity is limited.

Learn more about these free events at www.TroyHayner.org or call 339-0457 to join the center’s mailing list.

