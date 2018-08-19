Commission to vote on fixing sinkhole

The following people will be awarded Residence Pride Awards during the Piqua City Commission meeting on Tuesday evening:

PIQUA — The Piqua City Commission will be voting on a contract to address a sinkhole that formed on Commercial Street in February.

During their meeting on Tuesday evening, the commission will consider a contract to Milcon Concrete, Inc. for the construction of the Commercial Street Utilities project. The contract is not to exceed approximately $485,849, which includes a 10 percent contingency.

A sinkhole formed on Commercial Street between Miami and Young streets when the underlying storm sewer collapsed, according to the staff report. Within that area, the project will include replacing 1,900 feet of storm sewer lines, replacing sanitary sewer lines, relocating water lines, and more.

The project will be funded through the storm water, water, and wastewater department funds, with the majority coming from the storm water fund.

Also during their meeting, the commission will consider purchasing property as part of the city’s continued efforts to facilitate redevelopment along the riverfront.

The commission will consider purchasing property at 219 Spring St., previously part of Bayman’s Auto Sales. The purpose of the property purchase is to facilitate economic development along the downtown Piqua riverfront area as part of the Riverfront Redevelopment Strategy, according to the resolution. The cost of the purchase will be $75,000.

The existing structures and the 0.1496-acre tract will be combined with a 0.233-acre tract previously purchased by the city “to create a lot with the width and depth necessary to facilitate new development on this site,” according to the staff report. The city is also seeking to demolish the building on the site.

Following that purchase, the commission will consider improvements to be done to the Fort Piqua Plaza. They will vote on a contract to Double Jay Construction for the Fort Piqua Plaza Paver Modification project. The contract is not to exceed $26,290, which includes a 10 percent contingency. The project will include removing the existing brick pavers, removing the up-lighting, adding a new concrete sub base, and reinstalling the existing brick pavers on the south side of the plaza, according to the staff report.

The commission will then vote on authorizing the lease of space on the city of Piqua R.M. Davis Water Tower. The resolution explained that Goldstar Communications LCC — a subsidiary of NK Telco, which has installed a fixed wireless antenna on the R.M. Davis Water Tower to assist the networking of the city of Piqua Water Department SCADA system — is interested in leasing space on the water tower for fixed wireless antennas to support the buildout of the fiber network for NK Telco. The city of Piqua previously entered into an agreement to lease fiber to NK Telco in January 2017 in order to serve businesses and residents. The rent for the initial term and subsequent terms of one year will be $600.

Next on the agenda, the commission will vote on a contract with Vectren Energy Delivery for the installation of gas facilities. The Wastewater Treatment Plant currently operates off fuel oil for heating and treatment process needs, and the Wastewater Treatment Plant desires to switch to natural gas. Vectren will extend natural gas from 121 Bridge St. to the Wastewater Treatment Plant. The cost is not to exceed $30,600, which includes a 10 percent contingency.

The staff report noted that the total cost for the installation is approximately $93,304, but Vectren is giving the city $65,533 in advance credit for the estimated annual non-gas cost revenue for gas service to be received from the existing facility and the facilities included in the construction project.

The commission will also consider purchase orders for the Public Works Department. They will vote on a purchase order to Reineke Ford Lincoln, Inc. for the purchase of a 2019 Ford F350 Dump Truck for the amount of $39,753; a purchase order to Kalida Truck Equipment, Inc. for the purchase of a dump bed in the amount of $22,400; and a purchase order to R.L. Parsons and Son Equipment for the purchase of a remote control slope mower in the amount of approximately $99,103, which will be for both the Public Works Department and the Water Department.

The commission will also vote to levy assessments for the cost of nuisance abatements onto affected property owners’ property taxes. The levy assessments will be for the total reimbursement of approximately $61,872 to the city of Piqua for nuisance conditions that the city abated on properties, including improving conditions like mowing high grass, removing trash, trimming trees, demolishing structures, and more.

The commission will also hear the first readings of two ordinances relating to the wages of certain municipal employees. The first ordinance removes the position of assistant city manager/development and adds the position of community and economic development director to the list of full-time, non-union city employees. The second ordinance adds a new position of threat assessment officer to the list of part-time, seasonal, and temporary employees.

The commission will also go into executive session during their meeting for the purposes of considering the purchase or sale of property and also to consider pending or imminent litigation.

This meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. in commission chambers on the second floor of the municipal building, located at 201 W. Water St.

The following people will be awarded Residence Pride Awards during the Piqua City Commission meeting on Tuesday evening: Rebecca Brinkman, 214 Broadway St. Barbara and Carl Brush, 403 Kitt St. Tara and Andy Hall, 823 W. Water St. Morris Comfort Systems, 401 S. College St. Linda and Steven Nash, 707 Lindsey St.

